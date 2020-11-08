Washington Football Team trails New York Giants, 20-3

The Washington Football Team is trailing the New York Giants with a score of 20-3 at halftime.

In the first quarter, the Giants made the first touchdown of the game when running back Wayne Gallman completed a 2-yard rushing touchdown, keeping them in the lead with 10 unanswered points.

Washington answered back as kicker Dustin Hopkins completed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Giant’s tight end Evan Engram completed a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones in the last few minutes of the first half.