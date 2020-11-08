75ºF

Washington Football Team trails New York Giants, 20-3

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The Washington Football Team is trailing the New York Giants with a score of 20-3 at halftime.

In the first quarter, the Giants made the first touchdown of the game when running back Wayne Gallman completed a 2-yard rushing touchdown, keeping them in the lead with 10 unanswered points.

Washington answered back as kicker Dustin Hopkins completed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Giant’s tight end Evan Engram completed a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones in the last few minutes of the first half.

