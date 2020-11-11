Tech ends fall season with 1-0 loss to No. 1 North Carolina

CARY, N.C. – For the second time this season, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team faced the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, and unfortunately for the Hokies, the result was the same – a 1-0 loss. However, this defeat was in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship held Tuesday at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and ended Tech’s fall season.

The game winner was scored in the 26th minute with the Tar Heels' lone shot on goal the entire night. Sam Meza played a ball to Emily Fox who crossed it into the box. Brianna Pinto, who scored the lone goal in the first meeting between the two schools, headed the cross into the net to give her team the 1-0 lead.

North Carolina (10-0-0) held advantages in shots (17-3) and corners (15-1), but the Hokies defense, along with goalkeeper Alia Skinner, kept Tech within the one-goal deficit.

The Hokies (5-8-0) forced UNC keeper Claudia Dickey to make two saves in the first half – on shots from Tori Powell (eighth minute) and Emmalee McCarter (44th minute), but would not get a shot off in the second half.

Additional Notes