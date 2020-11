The Washington Football Team is trailing the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime with a score of 9-7.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson completed a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Green.

To finish out the first half, Bengals kicker Randy Bullock completed a 53-yard field goal to give Cincinnati the lead.