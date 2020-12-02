34ºF

Virginia Tech women roll to 92-57 win over George Washington

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Aisha Sheppard (2) of Virginia Tech shoots a 3-point basket in the second half of the George Washington - Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Tuesday December 1 2020. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The started fast and had no letup. Virginia Tech started the game on a 13-0 run that featured back-to-back baskets from Georgia Amoore, on their way to a 92-57 victory. The Hokies moved to 3-0 and earned the programs 58th consecutive non-conference home win.

Senior guard Aisha Sheppard led the Hokies with 22 points that included 5 three pointer. As a team, Virginia Tech made 16 triples, tying a Cassell Coliseum record. Elizabeth Kitley recorded her third double-double this season with 16 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 7-of-7 from the field.

In the third quarter the Hokies rattled off a 15-0 run to push the lead to 39 after getting contributions from Alex Obouh Fegue and Makayla Ennis. The Hokies bench scored 20 points, the best thus far on the season.

Virginia Tech will be back in Cassell Coliseum on Friday to host a 2-0 Appalachian State team, tip-off slated for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

