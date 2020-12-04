Hokies battle past ‘pesky’ VMI 64-57

Blacksburg, Va. – RECORDS AND NOTABLES ● Virginia Tech moves to 4-0 on the season after taking down VMI 64-57. ● This marks the third straight season the Hokies have started 4-0. ● Mike Young is now a perfect 11-0 versus VMI and head coach Dan Earl. ● Tech has now won nine straight against VMI and hold a 94-43 lead in the overall series. ● Tech has now won 34 consecutive nonconference home contests which is one of the longest active streaks in the country. ● UP NEXT: The Hokies will go up against Penn State in Blacksburg for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

TEAM NOTES ● For the first time this season Virginia Tech started the same starting lineup in back-to-back outings with Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne, Justyn Mutts and Keve Aluma all making the start. ● Tech grabbed a season-high 48 rebounds and a season-high 15 offensive rebounds. ● The Hokies scored 20 second chance points off those rebounds. ● Tech forced VMI to commit nine turnovers and the Hokies scored 13 points off those turnovers. ● KEY FIRST HALF RUN: With just over 5 minutes left in the half, tied at 16-16 Tech went on a 12-2 run giving the Hokies a 28-18 edge. Guard Wabissa Bede hit a couple free throws but VMI would score late to make the score 30-23 going into the break. ● KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Late in the second half the Hokies went on a 10-2 run to give Tech a 53-47 advantage. This run would prove to be enough as the Hokies defeated VMI 64-57.

NDIVIDUAL NOTES

Tyrece Radford ● Guard Radford scored in double figures for the third time this season and second straight outing.

Keve Aluma ● Forward Aluma notched his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Justyn Mutts ● Redshirt junior Mutts dished out a season-high six assists and tied his season high in rebounds with nine, with 10 points for an almost double-double.

Wabissa Bede ● Guard Bede recorded a season-high 11 points and also grabbed a season-high four rebounds.