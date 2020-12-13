50ºF

Washington Football Team takes over NFC East lead with 23-15 win over San Francisco

Washington wins 4th straight behind stellar defensive effort

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a reception against the free safety Deshazor Everett #22 and inside linebacker Jon Bostic #53 of the Washington Football Team during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

With three games left in the regular season, the Washington Football Team is in line to host a playoff game.

Washington won its fourth straight game on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 23-15 to improve to 6-7 and move into sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Washington’s defense scored two touchdowns, the first being a 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Chase Young that gave Washington a 13-7 lead with 1:11 left in the first half.

Washington then went up 23-7 on the last play of the third quarter on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kamren Curl.

Dustin Hopkins made field goals of 51, 31 and 21 yards to account for Washington’s other points.

Washington did play in the second half without starting quarterback Alex Smith, who left the game with a calf injury.

Next up for Washington is a home game against 9-4 Seattle on Sunday.

