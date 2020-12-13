Washington Football Team takes over NFC East lead with 23-15 win over San Francisco

With three games left in the regular season, the Washington Football Team is in line to host a playoff game.

Washington won its fourth straight game on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 23-15 to improve to 6-7 and move into sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Washington’s defense scored two touchdowns, the first being a 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Chase Young that gave Washington a 13-7 lead with 1:11 left in the first half.

Washington then went up 23-7 on the last play of the third quarter on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kamren Curl.

Dustin Hopkins made field goals of 51, 31 and 21 yards to account for Washington’s other points.

Washington did play in the second half without starting quarterback Alex Smith, who left the game with a calf injury.

Next up for Washington is a home game against 9-4 Seattle on Sunday.