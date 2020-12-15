Rockbridge County High School will not participate in winter sports this year

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – As coronavirus numbers continue to climb, one Virginia school district had to make a difficult decision impacting its athletes.

Rockbridge County High School will not participate in the winter sports season, the school district announced Tuesday.

“With the extremely high spike in Covid cases in our area coupled with a recommendation from the Health Director of our Central Shenandoah Health District, we are left with little opportunity to safely participate in athletics at this time,” said the school district in the note announcing the decision.

Rockbridge will still participate in VHSL competition that can take place virtually, which includes forensics and Scholastic Bowl.

The school district hoped there would be some relief from the increase in cases, but that was not the case.

The district hopes that with a vaccine and consistent mitigation practices, Rockbridge County High School will be able to participate in the upcoming fall and spring sports seasons.