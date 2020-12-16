Virginia Tech adds 24 during football early signing period

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Head coach Justin Fuente welcomed 24 student-athletes to Virginia Tech on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. This group is comprised of players who competed at the prep level from 11 different states, in addition to one player from Germany. Tech’s early signing list also included five players who completed their prep careers in Virginia.

Wednesday’s list of signees includes six defensive backs, four running backs, three wide receivers, three linebackers, three defensive linemen, two tight ends, two offensive lineman and one quarterback.

In addition to Virginia, Tech’s early signing contingent featured players from 10 other states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina. For the second straight year the Hokies landed a European player, OL Danijel Miletic from Germany.

Tech’s tradition of siblings following older brothers also continued on Wednesday. TE Jack Hollifield is the younger brother of current LB Dax Hollifield and DB Jalen Stroman is the younger sibling of current Washington NFL Team member, CB Greg Stroman.

The traditional National Signing Day will be on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Virginia Tech Football – Early Signing Day Bios

Chance Black

Running Back 6-1, 190

Roebuck, S.C. Dorman High School

Played running back for head coach David Gutshall at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina … Dorman registered a 4-2 record during a six-game 2020 campaign … Rushed for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns in that six-game season as a senior and caught seven passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns … As a junior in 2019, he had 166 carries for 1,067 yards with 11 TDs … Also caught 20 passes for 375 yards and five TDs … Also ran track at Dorman and finished fourth in the 2019 state meet in the triple jump.

Tahj Bullock

Quarterback 6-4, 223

Jersey City, N.J. St. Peter’s Prep School

Played quarterback for head coach Rich Hansen at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey … The Marauders finished 4-2 during the 2020 campaign, as Bullock threw for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 306 yards and six TDs … A state player of the year finalist, a first-team all-state pick and a first-team all-conference selection … As a junior, he led St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City to four fourth-quarter comeback victories and threw five TD passes in a win over St. Augustine Prep … Led St. Peter’s to a state championship as a junior in 2019, earning first-team offensive all-state honors … Was also named the all-county MVP and the offensive player of the year … Considered by analysts to be one of the nation’s top 20 dual-threat quarterback recruits and NJ.com considers him the top quarterback in New Jersey … As a junior, he threw for 2,274 yards and 26 touchdowns … Also had 480 rushing yards and six TDs … Full name is Tahjamell Bullock.

Mattheus Carroll

Defensive Lineman 6-3, 220

Baltimore, Maryland Gilman School

Played defensive end and served as a team captain for head coach Nick Bach at Gilman High School in Baltimore, Maryland … The Greyhounds posted a 2-0 record during an abbreviated 2020 season … As a junior in 2019, he was named an All-MIAA selection and was named to the Baltimore Touchdown Club’s Super 22 team after posting 11.0 sacks … Also competed on the wrestling squad at 220 pounds … Nicknamed “Stretch.”

Kenji Christian

Running Back 6-2, 197

Pinson, Alabama Pinson Valley High School

Played running back for head coach Sam Shade at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama … He is ranked the No. 36 running back overall and the No. 22 prospect in Alabama by 247Sports … Pinson Valley earned the Alabama 6A state championship with a 23-13 win over No. 1 seeded Spanish Fort … The squad finished the season with an 11-2 record that included an eight-game winning streak … As a junior, he rushed for 451 yards on 63 carries … Opened the 2020 season with a 100-yard rushing performance vs. Hewitt-Trussville … Also ran track at Pinson Valley.

Da’Shawn Elder

Defensive Back 6-2, 200

Watkinsville, Georgia Oconee County High School/Fork Union Military Academy

Played for head coach Frank Arritt at Fork Union in 2020 and was part of a squad that posted a 5-1 record, continuing the long pipeline of FUMA alums to Blacksburg … Spent the previous three seasons at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia … Posted 62 tackles (40 solo), 8.0 TFL, six INTs and a fumble recovery in 22 games for the Warriors, in addition to five catches for 74 yards and 63 kickoff return yards … Also competed in basketball at Oconee County HS.

Isi Etute

Linebacker 6-3, 205

Virginia Beach, Virginia Frank W. Cox High School

Played inside and outside linebacker for head coach Bill Stachelski at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia … A first-team All-Beach district linebacker and tight end in 2020 … Was a second-team all-region pick at linebacker … Also worked at wide receiver and played safety as a freshman … Etute is the No. 36 prospect in Virginia and the No. 45 inside linebacker in the country according to 247Sports … Earned the team’s Iron Helmet Award in 2019, registering a team-high 74 tackles … Also added four interceptions and two touchdowns on defense during his junior season for the Falcons.

Jared Gibble

Tight End 6-4, 225

Winston-Salem, N.C. Oak Grove High School

Played tight end for head coach Mark Holcomb at Oak Grove High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina … Was a key contributor during the Grizzlies’ 2019 season in which they claimed a Central Carolina 2-A title in the program’s second year … Earned All-Davidson County honors, as well as all-conference accolades … He was primarily a blocking tight end for an offense that amassed more than 2,500 rushing yards … Caught 10 passes for 151 yards in 11 games as a junior … He had four TDs and averaged 15.1 yards per catch and 13.7 receiving yards per game … According to 247Sports.com, he is the No. 65 overall player from North Carolina and the No. 71 tight end in the Class of 2021.

Bryce Goodner

Offensive Lineman 6-3, 300

Athens, Tennessee McMinn County High School

Played on the offensive line for head coach Bo Cagle at McMinn County High School in Athens, Tennessee … McMinn County finished the 2020 campaign with a 10-2 record and qualified for the state playoffs.

D.J. Harvey

Defensive Back 5-11, 166

Chatsworth, California Sierra Canyon High School

Plays for head coach Jon Ellinghouse at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California … The Trailblazers are set to begin their season in January 2021 … Named the Cali Sports All-Purpose Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 … Earned Max Prep second-team All-America honors in 2019 and named to their 2020 All-Defense Team … In his first three varsity seasons, accumulated 94 tackles (66 solo), 12 interceptions (195 yards) and 45 passes defensed to go along with a blocked FG and 1.0 TFL … Racked up 3,341 all-purpose yards in those three seasons – 2,166 receiving yards, 668 kickoff returns yards, 195 INT return yards and 43 rushing yards.

Jack Hollifield

Tight End 6-3, 225

Shelby, N.C. Shelby High School

Three-year letterwinner at linebacker and tight end for head coach Mike Wilbanks at Shelby High School in Shelby, North Carolina … Posted 369 career tackles, 18.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries … Also posted an INT return TD in the 2018 2A-AA North Carolina state championship game … Recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his three high school seasons, including a team-best 164 tackles in the 2019 season … In 2019, he had 24.0 tackles for loss, including 9.0 sacks … Part of Shelby squads that won North Carolina 2A-AA state titles in 2018 and 2019 … Also played on a state champion basketball squad … Younger brother of current Tech LB Dax Hollifield.

Elijah Howard

Running Back 5-11, 182

Chattanooga, Tennessee Baylor School

Played running back for head coach Phillip Massey at Baylor … Ran for 800 yards in a shortened senior season while also recording 110 receiving yards and seven total TDs … Compiled 1,422 rushing yards and 22 TDs as a junior in 2019 … Ranked by Rivals as the No. 25 prospect in Tennessee.

Jalen Hoyle

Defensive Back 6-0, 175

Englewood, N.J. Dwight Morrow High School

Played quarterback and defensive back for head coach Joe Hoyle at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey … The Raiders compiled a 5-1 record during an abbreviated 2020 season, earning first-team All-North Jersey honors … Accumulated 46 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks to go along with one interception … Threw for 632 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 640 yards with three TDs … Earned first-team all-conference honors his final three seasons and a second-team all-county pick as a junior and senior … Had 77 total tackles as a junior, plus two interceptions and a fumble recovery … As a junior, he passed for 598 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 493 yards and three TDs.

Nyke Johnson

Defensive Back 6-1, 185

Florence, S.C. West Florence High School

Played defensive back for head coach Jody Jenerette at West Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina … As a junior in 2019, Johnson had 40 tackles, including three TFLs, three interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery … Also played running back for WFHS, rushing for 136 yards and four TDs and catching two passes for 42 yards and a TD … Posted 33 total tackles as a senior.

Will Johnson

Linebacker 6-2, 195

Leonardtown, Maryland Leonardtown High School

Transferred to Leonardtown High School from St. Mary’s Ryken, where he played his first three prep seasons as a wide receiver and safety … Was an honorable mention All-Metro selection of the Washington Post in 2019 … Registered 34 catches for 629 yards and 11 TDs his sophomore season … Had 17 catches for 279 yards with two TDs as a freshman … Tallied three interception return TDs in his career.

Jaylen Jones

Wide Receiver 6-1, 185

Richmond, Virginia Thomas Jefferson High School

Played wide receiver for head coach P.J. Adams at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia … Earned first-team all-state and all-region honors after accumulating 76 receptions for 1,369 receiving yards and 18 TDs as a junior in 2019 … Was a first-team all-metro selection of the Richmond Times-Dispatch … His totals as a junior were the top marks in the Central Region in 2019 … Thomas Jefferson’s first player to sign with a Power Five school since 1974.

Jaden Keller

Defensive Back 6-3, 195

Bristol, Tennessee Tennessee High School

Played for coach Mike Mays at Tennessee High School … Ranked No. 21 in his class in Tennessee … A second-team all-state defensive squad pick in 2020.

Keli Lawson

Linebacker 6-4, 200

Stephens City, Virginia Sherando High School

Played for coach Bill Hall at Sherando High School, the same alma mater as former Tech LB Dylan Rivers … Ranked by Rivals as the No. 32 player in Virginia … A three-year starter, three-time district champion and a one-time regional champion.

Da’Wain Lofton

Wide Receiver 5-10, 175

Fort Worth, Texas North Side High School

Played wide receiver for head coach Joseph Turner at North Side High School in Fort Worth, Texas … North Side finished the season with a 7-3 record and qualified for the Texas state playoffs … Posted 16 receptions for 294 yards with two touchdowns … Also added nine rushes for 63 yards … Had 2,022 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns as a junior in 2019, helping North Side reach the playoffs for the first time in 40 years … Also played basketball for the Steers and was clocked with a 11.48-second time in the 100-meter dash on the track squad, the second-fastest mark in school history … Garnered numerous accolades that included 2018 District 4-5A Special Teams Player of the Year, ranked No. 81 on Dallas-Ft. Worth’s 2019 Top 100 Players, 2019 District 4-5A Most Valuable Player of the Year, 2019 DFW 1st first-team all-area wide receiver, 2019 AP first-team all-state wide receiver, 2020 District 4-5A Offensive Player of the Year, No. 11 on DFW’s 2020 Top 100 Players … Owns North Side High School career records with 5,135 all-purpose yards and 62 total TDs (26 receiving, 21 rushing, 11 return, four passing).

Desmond Mamudi

Defensive Lineman 6-3, 290

Tampa, Florida Carrollwood Day School

Played for Carrollwood Day School for two seasons … Totaled 146 tackles (79 solo) in two seasons, as well as 9.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries … Posted 85 total tackles (49 solo) as a junior season, including 23.0 TFL.

Danijel Miletic

Offensive Lineman 6-3, 290

Frankfurt, Germany Darmstadt Diamonds

Played for the Darmstadt Diamonds club team near Frankfurt, Germany … A member of the PPI Recruits program that has placed more than 60 players in major Division I programs … Originally from Serbia.

Christian Moss

Wide Receiver 6-3, 180

Kennesaw, Georgia North Cobb High School

Played for head coach Shane Queen at North Cobb High School … Part of a squad that compiled a 10-2 record in 2020 … Also competed in the long jump for the track and field squad.

Cole Nelson

Defensive Lineman 6-3, 230

Alpharetta, Georgia John’s Creek High School

Played for four years for head coach Matt Helmerich at John’s Creek High School … Recorded 179 total tackles in his prep career, 38.0 TFL, 16.5 sacks and 21 QB hurries … Posted 85 tackles (49 solo) as a senior to go along with 18.0 TFL and 5.0 sacks … He scored one rushing TD his junior year and also caught three passes.

Jalen Stroman

Defensive Back 6-1, 190

Nokesville, Virginia Patriot High School

Three-year starter at safety and wide receiver for head coach Sean Finnerty at Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia … As a junior in 2019, he made 58 tackles with three interceptions and caught 18 passes for 470 yards and five TDs, when the Pioneers went 10-2 overall … Stroman was a first team All-Region 6B and first team all-Cedar Run District defensive back and a second team All-District wide receiver … Younger brother of former Hokies’ standout, Greg Stroman, who is currently a member of the Washington NFL Team.

Malachi Thomas

Running Back 6-0, 180

Hartwell, Georgia Hart County High School

Played for coach Rance Gillespie at Hart County High School … Was the Georgia AAA Player of the Year in 2019 and a two-time all-region selection … Ran for 1,942 yards in