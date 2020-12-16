Virginia Tech will not seek a bowl invitation, ending streak at 27 straight appearances

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2020 Virginia Tech football season is officially over.
Head coach Justin Fuente said his team decided to opt-out of a bowl game this season.
Normally, a 5-6 season would not even be considered bowl-eligible; however, with COVID-19 changes, the traditional six-win requirement has been waived.
[Justin Fuente will remain Hokies head coach in 2021]
While Fuente said some did want to play, in order to accept a possible invitation, his whole team would have to be on board.
With the Hokies not appearing in a bowl game, that snaps the longest active bowl streak in the nation at 27 straight bowl appearances.