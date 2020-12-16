Virginia Tech will not seek a bowl invitation, ending streak at 27 straight appearances

The Virginia Tech Hokies take the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on November 21, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2020 Virginia Tech football season is officially over.

Head coach Justin Fuente said his team decided to opt-out of a bowl game this season.

Normally, a 5-6 season would not even be considered bowl-eligible; however, with COVID-19 changes, the traditional six-win requirement has been waived.

[Justin Fuente will remain Hokies head coach in 2021]

While Fuente said some did want to play, in order to accept a possible invitation, his whole team would have to be on board.

With the Hokies not appearing in a bowl game, that snaps the longest active bowl streak in the nation at 27 straight bowl appearances.