Liberty recruiting is flourishing under Coach Hugh Freeze

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Lynchburg, Va. – – Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze announced the addition of 18 players to his 2021 roster as part of the December National Signing Day, earlier today.

Freeze’s third signing class at Liberty includes 12 three-star ranked recruits as ranked by 247Sports.com and six three-star recruits as ranked by Rivals.com.

The 18-player class includes the highest ranked recruit in program history as ranked by ESPN.com. Defensive lineman Khristian Zachary is a four-star recruit ranked by ESPN.com and is the first-ever Liberty recruit to be included into the ESPN Top 300 recruiting player list.

The class is made up of five defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, three linebackers and one quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver.

Twelve of the 18 signees will join the program for the spring semester as mid-year enrollees and be eligible to participate in spring practice.

The 18-member class includes players who hail from 11 different states: Georgia (3), North Carolina (3), California (2), Maryland (2), Texas (2), Virginia (2), Arizona (1), Louisiana (1), Mississippi (1), Pennsylvania (1) and Tennessee (1).

2021 Flames Football NLI Signees

Andrew Adair * OL 6-4 310 Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run HS

Kylen Austin * WR 6-1 175 Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School for Boys

Christopher Boti DL 6-2 285 Columbia, Md./St. Vincent Pallotti HS

Marquise Brunson DL 6-3 275 Virginia Beach, Va./Princess Anne HS

Mason Bundy OL 6-6 285 Blue Ridge, Ga./Fannin County HS

Tim Coutras * S 6-2 195 Brentwood, Tenn./Nolensville HS

T.J. Green * RB 6-0 205 Chandler, Ariz./Chandler HS (Utah)

Nate Hampton * QB 6-6 230 Advance, N.C./Davie County HS

Rashaad Harding * LB 6-1 225 Carencro, La./Carencro HS (ULM)

Harrison Hayes OL 6-4 285 Wexford, Pa./Pine-Richland HS

Jaylon Jimmerson * S 6-1 200 Pittsburg, Texas/Pittsburg HS

(Incarnate Word)

Stetson Moore * TE 6-4 230 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia HS

(Pearl River CC)

Robert Rahimi * S 6-2 190 Santa Ana, Calif./Cornerstone Christian

(Saddleback College)

Kaci Seegars * LB 6-3 210 Charlotte, N.C./William A. Hough HS

Skyler Thomas * S 5-10 185 Riverside, Calif./Citrus HS

(Washington State)

Ahmad Walker * LB 6-0 220 Warner Robins, Ga./Warner Robins HS

Amarian Williams CB 6-0 165 Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill HS

Khristian Zachary DL 6-3 230 Fayetteville, Ga./Carrollton HS

* - Joined Liberty’s roster for the Spring 2021 semester

2021 Football Signing Class Bios

Andrew Adair, OL, 6-4, 310, Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run HS

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State,

Lehigh, Monmouth, Richmond, Tennessee and Tulane … will graduate from Kettle Run High School in Nokesville, Va. in December … son of Cherie and Brian Adair … plans to major in criminal justice.

Kylen Austin, WR, 6-1, 175, Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School for Boys

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from 30 total schools, including Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, East Carolina, Georgetown, Harvard, Kent State, Marshall, Navy, Princeton, Richmond, Virginia, Virginia Tech, William & Mary and Yale … will graduate from St. Paul’s School for Boys in Brooklandville, Md., in December … first-team All-MIAA honoree … finished his junior season with 33 receptions for 563 yards and nine touchdowns … son of Monica Jenifer … plans to major in international banking.

Christopher Boti, DL, 6-2, 285, Columbia, Md./St. Vincent Pallotti HS

Will graduate in May from St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md. … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from 20 total schools, including Army, Buffalo, Delaware, FIU, James Madison, Kent State, Navy, Ohio, Old Dominion, Richmond, UConn and UMass … first-team All-MIAA honoree … helped lead St Vincent Pallotti to the MIAA Championship title in 2019 and runner-up spot in 2018 … son of Mariam and Junior Boti.

Marquise Brunson, DL, 6-3, 275, Virginia Beach, Va./Princess Anne HS

Will graduate from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Va., in May … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, East Carolina, FIU, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, NC State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Pitt, Tennessee, UConn, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin … finished his senior year with 60 tackles, 10 sacks and an interception … first-team all-region defensive line and offensive line … second team All-Beach defensive line and offensive line … son of Tanya and Wayne Brunson … plans to major in sport management.

Mason Bundy, OL, 6-6, 285, Blue Ridge, Ga./Fannin County HS

Will graduate from Fannin County High School in Blue Ridge, Ga., in May … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from Arkansas State, FIU, Fordham, Illinois State, Richmond, Samford, UConn, UMass and Western Kentucky … All-Region selection as a senior ... helped Fannin County High School to a perfect 8-0 record during the regular season as a senior and to the program’s first playoff win since 1995 … son of Dena and Chris Johnson … planning to major in exercise science.

Tim Coutras, S, 6-2, 195, Brentwood, Tenn./Nolensville HS

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … 2020 three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … 2020 two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from ETSU, Eastern Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin … finished his career with 20 interceptions, returning four for a touchdown … also added 65 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 1,005 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior year … 4A Mr. Football Finalist … two-time all-state selection … Region 4A MVP … Region 4A Athlete of the Year as a senior … son of Tess and Chris Coutras … plans to major in sport management.

T.J. Green, RB, 6-0, 205, Chandler, Ariz./Chandler HS (Utah)

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … graduate transfer from Utah … finished the 2018 and 2019 seasons with 25 games played, 59 rushing attempts for 258 yards and a touchdown … also had four receptions for 15 yards … graduated from Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz. in 2017 … 2017 four-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … 2017 three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com …2016 Arizona Cardinals’ High School All-Around Player of the Year … East Valley Tribune Football Player of the Year … first-team USA Today All-USA Arizona … 2016 finalist for Big Schools Football Athlete of the Year and first-team All-6A Conference … earned The Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Football Foundation Archie Amerson Running Back Award, given to the top senior player in the state at his position … 2,267 yards and 35 touchdowns on 247 carries as a senior for an average of 9.2 yards per rush and 151.1 yards per game … also had 14 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns … helped lead Chandler High School to the 2016 6A state title, scoring three touchdowns in the title game and rushing for 233 yards on 30 carries … Chandler also won the State Champions Bowl Series game over Georgia state high school champion Valdosta … 1,148 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 109 carries as a junior, when he also had six receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown … also ran track and won 2016 and 2017 state championships in the 110 hurdles and 4x100 relay … helped lead Chandler High School to back-to-back state track titles … son of Vonda Wilson and Dion Green.

Nate Hampton, QB, 6-6, 230, Advance, N.C./Davie County HS

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from more than 20 other programs, including Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Cornell, Dartmouth, FAU, FIU, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Old Dominion, Princeton, UAB, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Yale … will graduate from Davie County High School in Advance, N.C., in December … finished his senior year passing for 3,300 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 427 yards and 10 touchdowns … all-conference honoree … participated in the Northwest Shrine Bowl … son of Lori and Ryan Hampton … plans to major in business.

Rashaad Harding, LB, 6-1, 225, Carencro, La./Carencro HS (ULM)

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … 2017 three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … 2017 two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from Jackson State, Jacksonville State, McNeese State, SMU, South Alabama, Stephen F. Austin and Tulane … transfers to Liberty following three seasons at ULM … played in 31 games for the Warhawks over three seasons (2017-19) … recorded 132 total tackles (71 solo, 61 assisted), including 12.5 tackles for a loss (38 yards) and 4.5 sacks (22 yards) … graduated from Carencro High School in Lafayette, La. … finished his high school career with 180 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions … all-state honorable mention, first-team all-district and first-team All-Acadiana as a junior … District Defensive MVP as a senior … first-team all-district, all-state and All-Acadiana as a senior … helped Carencro High School to a shared district title in 2015 … son of Umeki and Rogernick Harding.

Harrison Hayes, OL, 6-4, 285, Wexford, Pa./Pine-Richland HS

Will graduate from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa., in May … two-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Brown, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Kent State, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Richmond, Toledo, UConn and Yale … three-year starter … 2020 preseason all-state offensive lineman … helped Pine-Richland win the 2019 WPIAL championship … son of Mariann and Stu Hayes.

Jaylon Jimmerson, S, 6-1, 200, Pittsburg, Texas/Pittsburg HS (Incarnate Word)

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … also received offers Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin … transferring to Liberty from Incarnate Word … 2019 All-Southland Conference third team … 2019 HERO Sports Freshman All-America honorable mention team honors … played in 11 games in 2019, including a pair of starts … ranked third on the team with 55 tackles (29 solo, 26 assisted) … led the team with four interceptions … added 3.0 tackles for a loss and a 1.0 sacks … graduated from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Texas … an all-around athlete at the high school level, starting on both sides of the ball during his senior season…as a quarterback, threw for 2,594 yards and 23 scores, while rushing for 1,260 yards and 23 touchdowns… as a corner, recorded 101 tackles and eight interceptions in senior season… contributed on special teams as well, returning kicks, including two punt return touchdowns… finished senior year with 50 total touchdowns, including 23 passing, 23 rushing, one receiving and three returns … District MVP … 4A all-conference selection … third-team All-America freshman honor … son of Ykevia and Dustin Smith … plans to major in kinesiology.

Stetson Moore, TE, 6-4, 230, Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia HS (Pearl River CC)

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … transferring to Liberty from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss. … saw playing time in 13 career games at Pearl River, finishing with 23 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns … graduate of Philadelphia High School in Philadelphia, Miss. … also received an offer from UAB … started playing football during his junior year of high school … finished his high school career with 812 receiving yards and eight touchdowns … son of Michelle Easley … plans to major in business.

Robert Rahimi, S, 6-2, 190, Santa Ana, Calif./Cornerstone Christian (Saddleback College)

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … transferring to Liberty from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. … finished the 2019 season with 48 tackles (27 solo, 21 assisted), 5.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked kick … graduated from Cornerstone Christian School in San Antonio, Texas … two-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … finished his senior year with 50 tackles, two forced fumbles and a punt return for a touchdown … son of Shapo and Jamil Rahimi.

Skyler Thomas, S, 5-10, 185, Riverside, Calif./Citrus HS (Washington State)

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … transferring to Liberty from Washington State … saw playing time in 28 career games during three seasons with the Cougars (2017-19; redshirted in 2016) … finished his three years at Washington State with 152 career tackles (89 solo, 63 assisted), 3.5 tackles for a loss, 12 passes defended, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries … started 12 of 13 games as a redshirt junior in 2019, finishing second on the team with 72 tackles … led the team in 2019 with four interceptions … started all 13 games at free safety in 2018 … ranked third on the team with 76 tackles … recorded two pass breakups and two interceptions … graduated from Citrus High School in Perris, Calif. … 2017 three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … 2017 two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … No. 18 rated safety prospect in California by Scout.com … finished his sophomore season with 45 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception … All-League first-team selection as a junior, finishing the year with 86 tackles, four sacks and seven forced fumbles … scored three touchdowns as a junior, one rushing, one fumble return and one kickoff return … helped Citrus High School capture the CIF State Division 2A championship title as a senior … named to the All-CIF Southern Section Inland Division and All-Mountain Pass League teams as a senior, finishing the year with 65 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, four sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups … played in the Inland Empire All-Star Football Classic for Riverside County, had a 92-yard kickoff return of touchdown and an interception … son of Shavonda Story.

Kaci Seegars, LB, 6-3, 210, Charlotte, N.C./William A. Hough HS

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … will graduate from William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., in December … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from Kansas State, Missouri, NC State and Texas A&M … all-state honoree … helped William A. Hough capture a conference title during his high school career … son of Eugene Seegars.

Ahmad Walker, LB, 6-0, 220, Warner Robins, Ga./Warner Robins HS

Mid-year enrollee, who will join the program in January and will take part in spring practice … will graduate from Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Ga., in December … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from Air Force, Akron, Arkansas State, Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisiana, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy and Tulane … four-year AB Honor Roll student … helped Warner Robins High School win four regional titles and an appearance in the state title game in 2019 … finished the 2019 season with 127 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks … son of Tangela and Ezel Walker … plans to major in kinesiology.

Amarian Williams, CB, 6-0, 165, Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill HS

Will graduate from Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Texas in May … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Lamar, Northwestern State, Prairie View A&M, Tennessee State and Texas Southern … first-team all-district honor … finished his senior season with 16 pass breakups and an interception … son of Siamara and Andrae Williams … plans to major in sports science.

Khristian Zachary, DL, 6-3, 230, Fayetteville, Ga./Carrollton HS

Will graduate from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga., in May … four-star recruit as ranked by ESPN.com … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … ranked as the No. 29 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina … finished his high school career with 58 tackles for a loss and 30 sacks … all-state selection … Sports Illustrated All-America candidate … son of Susan and Kevin Zachary … plans to major in theology.