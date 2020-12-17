Seminole District pushes back start of basketball, wrestling seasons

Winter sports will start even later than expected for one Virginia district.

Seminole District Principals met Thursday and decided to delay the start of boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling until Jan. 4, 2021.

The following eight high schools make up the Seminole District: Amherst County, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, LCA and Rustburg.

Prior to this decision, each school was scheduled to play four boys and girls basketball games and have one wrestling match prior to Jan. 4.

Neither indoor track and field nor swimming was impacted by this decision.

The rationale behind this decision is rooted in safety for our players and staff, according to Amherst County Principal Dr. Derrick Brown.

Due to winter break, many COVID-19 contact tracing teams will have key members unavailable and Brown said it would not be possible to safely contact trace and monitor positive and potential cases.

Also, Brown said that several of the district’s teams are currently unavailable for competition due to coronavirus cases and quarantines.