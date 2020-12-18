Hendon Hooker, Khalil Herbert not returning to Virginia Tech next season

Hendon Hooker #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies rushes in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a post to Instagram, Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Thursday that he would be leaving Virginia Tech.

Hooker is known for his mobility under center and rushed for nine touchdowns this season while only playing eight of the Hokies eleven games. Hooker also passed for 2,984 yards and 22 touchdowns in his time at Virginia Tech.

Another offensive weapon is out after this season as well. Head Coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that running back Khalil Herbert would not return next season. Thursday afternoon, Herbert announced on Twitter that he would be declaring for the NFL draft. In one season at Virginia Tech, he rushed for 1,182 yards and 8 touchdowns.