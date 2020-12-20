Liberty to face Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl on Dec. 26

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Flames will look to cap off their best season in program history with a win over No. 9/11 Coastal Carolina in the 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 26 at Noon on ESPN.

Coastal Carolina is currently 11-0 on the season and is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country.

The Chanticleers, who posted an 8-0 record in Sun Belt play this season, were scheduled to face off against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, last Saturday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina, former Big South rivals, were scheduled to face each other during Liberty’s regular season finale on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. however, the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Liberty Football program.

Liberty finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and is currently ranked No. 23 in the final regular season Associated Press and Amway Coaches national top-25 polls.

Last year, Liberty captured its first-ever bowl victory with a 23-16 win over Georgia Southern in the RBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

With the win over Georgia Southern in last year’s Cure Bowl, Liberty became the third team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during their first full season at the FBS level. Liberty finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 overall record.

Flames Club and Ticket Information

Tickets for the Cure Bowl will go on sale Monday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. through the Cure Bowl website. To purchase in the Liberty sections, please use the ticket link that can be found at www.libertyflames.com/bowlcentral.

About the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl is more than a game. Played in December each year in Orlando, Florida this NCAA college football bowl game is televised nationally on ESPN.

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl is a platform to help raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide, and the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the United States, investing 91 cents of every donated dollar directly into core programs.

This bowl game has helped to put Orlando at the center of some of the world’s greatest advancements in cancer science. Since 2015, the bowl has raised a collective $3.8 million. Over $1 million of the funds raised have gone to Dr. Annette Khaled, professor at the UCF College of Medicine’s Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences and head of the medical school’s cancer research division.

“We are excited to be heading back to the Cure Bowl and are thrilled with our matchup against a top-ranked opponent in Coastal Carolina. Alan Gooch and the entire Cure Bowl staff created a first-class experience for Liberty during last year’s Cure Bowl and we expect the same when we take to the field at Camping World Stadium, next Saturday. Having another chance to face Coastal Carolina after it was taken away from us at the end of our regular season gives us a chance to finish off a magical season with another special win for Flames Nation.”

Hugh Freeze, Liberty University Head Football Coach

“We are grateful to ESPN and the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl for creating a Top 25 matchup between Liberty and Coastal Carolina. This game features two of the fastest rising programs in the nation and it will be a treat for college football fans including Flames Nation. Based on last year’s experience, we know Alan Gooch and his team will afford the teams and fans first class hospitality.”

Ian McCaw, Liberty University Director of Athletics

“We are honored to welcome Coastal Carolina and welcome back last year’s Cure Bowl Champion Liberty to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. This is the Cure Bowl’s first ranked match up in our six-year history and we have an undefeated Coastal Carolina ranked No. 9, and a one-loss Liberty ranked No. 23. This a great match up, and in six days we will get to see these two great teams battle it out at Camping World Stadium. The match up takes the bowl to another level, however, the Cure Bowl’s mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer always remains the same.”

Alan Gooch, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO