Washington comeback effort falls just short in 20-15 loss to Seattle

Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven #55 of the Seattle Seahawks knocks quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team out of bounds. (Photo by Patrick Smith)

What would’ve been an epic comeback by the Washington Football Team fell just short at home on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Washington nearly rallied to win, but ultimately saw its four-game winning streak snapped in a 20-15 loss.

After Seattle took a 20-3 lead, Washington found some life in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns.

Peyton Barber capped off a 96-yard, 14-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that cut Seattle’s lead to 20-9 with 14:14 remaining.

The extra point was missed.

Following an interception, Washington drove down the field again and pulled within 20-15 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to J.D. McKissic with 7:16 remaining.

The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Washington got the ball back and drove to the Seattle 24-yard line with under two minutes remaining, but an incompletion and two consecutive sacks by the Seahawks essentially ended Washington’s hopes.

Filling in for injured starter Alex Smith, Haskins threw a whopping 55 passes, completing 38 of them for 295 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.