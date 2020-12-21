Snowden declares for NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 19: Charles Snowden #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers leads the defense off the field after a third down stop in the first half during a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Scott Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden has decided to forgo his last season of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Silver Spring, Maryland native made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

For as long as I live, I will always bleed orange and blue💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/9pNdFsKGW6 — Charles Snowden III (@csnoww3) December 20, 2020

Snowden played in five games this season, tallying 30 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 3 pass break ups. His season ended after breaking his ankle during the Abilene Christian game.

During his career, Snowden exhibited unrivaled leadership ability which led to him being named a captain and top defensive player for the Cavaliers. He ends his college career having played in 42 games with 10 sacks and 2 sacks.