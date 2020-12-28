Washington Football Team announces release of quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. will be leaving the Washington Football Team.
Head coach Ron Rivera said he told Haskins the release “benefits both parties,” in a statement released Monday afternoon.
Rivera thanked Haskins for his contributions over the last two seasons and wished him well moving forward.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020
