Washington Football Team announces release of quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Rivera said release ‘benefits both parties’

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. will be leaving the Washington Football Team.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he told Haskins the release “benefits both parties,” in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Rivera thanked Haskins for his contributions over the last two seasons and wished him well moving forward.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

