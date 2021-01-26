Watch: Pulaski County beats Salem on the hardwoods

SALEM, Va. – The Spartans took to the court for the first time this season on Monday night to faceoff with fellow River Ridge District opponent Pulaski County.
Tanner Dakas and Qualee Robinson each scored 13 points for the Spartans while Kyle O’Neal and Peyton McDaniel each dropped 12 for the Cougars in the 53-45 win.
Other scores from Monday night:
Boys Scores:
Auburn 74, Eastern Montgomery 37
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 39
Christiansburg 64, Blacksburg 56
E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 45
Liberty Christian 73, Rustburg 56
Lord Botetourt 72, GW-Danville 63
Northside 62, William Byrd 49
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35
Pulaski County 53, Salem 45
Radford 90, Carroll County 52
Girls Scores:
Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 40
Blacksburg 43, Christiansburg 22
Brookville 43, Heritage-Lynchburg 22
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 12
E.C. Glass 46, Amherst County 31
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Fort Chiswell 36
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 21
New Covenant 49, North Cross 12
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37
Salem 54, William Fleming 37
William Byrd 46, Northside 30