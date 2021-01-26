Watch: Pulaski County beats Salem on the hardwoods

SALEM, Va. – The Spartans took to the court for the first time this season on Monday night to faceoff with fellow River Ridge District opponent Pulaski County.

Tanner Dakas and Qualee Robinson each scored 13 points for the Spartans while Kyle O’Neal and Peyton McDaniel each dropped 12 for the Cougars in the 53-45 win.

Other scores from Monday night:

Boys Scores:

Auburn 74, Eastern Montgomery 37

Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 39

Christiansburg 64, Blacksburg 56

E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 45

Liberty Christian 73, Rustburg 56

Lord Botetourt 72, GW-Danville 63

Northside 62, William Byrd 49

Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35

Pulaski County 53, Salem 45

Radford 90, Carroll County 52

Girls Scores:

Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 40

Blacksburg 43, Christiansburg 22

Brookville 43, Heritage-Lynchburg 22

Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 12

E.C. Glass 46, Amherst County 31

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Fort Chiswell 36

Nelson County 48, Appomattox 21

New Covenant 49, North Cross 12

Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37

Salem 54, William Fleming 37

William Byrd 46, Northside 30