Maroons edge Ferrum on senior night, 49-48

Salem, Va. – The Roanoke College men’s basketball team honored lone senior Max Menzel on senior night. The Maroons rushed out to a 9 point lead midway through the first half, but Ferrum rallied to take a 1-point edge at halftime. A back and forth second half ended with a Roanoke bucket by Kasey Draper with 2.4 seconds left for a Maroons win 49-48.

Draper led the way with a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards. Ferrum’s James Smith Jr. had 13 points in a losing cause. Roanoke College moves to 2-1, 2-0 in ODAC play. The Panthers are 1-2, 0-2 in the league.