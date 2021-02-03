Roanoke County to vote on Fall Sports schedules next week

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County school board will make a decision during its meeting next Thursday on whether middle and high school fall sports will play a “County-only” schedule or a “District-wide” slate.

You’ll recall that they decided to have winter sports compete only within the County at its meeting back on Jan. 5

On Tuesday the board did acknowledge that COVID case numbers are trending down in the County, in addition to quarantine numbers.

The advantages to keeping competition “County-only” would guarantee that consistent protocols would be carried out. If it’s decided upon to play District schedules, teams would be required to meet the protocols that each district sets out. Each districts protocols are said to be released on Thursday, one week prior to when the County has decided to make a decision. The 5 Roanoke County high schools are spread out across Blue RIdge, River Ridge and Three Rivers Districts.

The school board still sees the importance of sports in order to create a sense of normalcy for student-athletes. But some members did express concern that if District-wide play is allowed for Fall sports, then the purpose behind allowing the return to play would be shifted and could come across as contradictory.

The Board has made this an action item for the Feb. 11 meeting, meaning a decision will come.