WATCH: Fleming and LB boys among teams to advance in Region hoops

ROANOKE, Va. – The third time is typically the charm, but not for the William Fleming girls on Tuesday night. They faced off with cross-town rival Patrick Henry for the third time this season, this time in the Region 5D Semifinals. What started out as a tight game, soon turned into a big advantage for the Patriots who played their typical fast-paced, physical brand of basketball. It led to 17 point performances for Savannah Derey and Sallejah Childress as PH won 64-27.

Back at the home of the Colonels, the William Fleming boys had no problems with Albemarle-- coming away with a 61-21 victory. Four players scored in double-figures for the Colonels including C.J. Goode who led with 14 points. The Colonels will travel to Patrick Henry to battle for the Region 5D Final.

Lord Botetourt defeated Carroll County 86-46, advancing to the Region 3D Semifinals. They will play at Northside, which defeated William Byrd Tuesday night.

Other scores included:

BOYS:

Rural Retreat 78, Council 57

Altavista 64, Franklin 30

Abingdon 83, Hidden Valley 36

Cave Spring 61, Christiansburg 37

Lord Botetourt 86, Carroll County 46

Northside 68, William Byrd 36

Patrick Henry 70, Brooke Point 45

William Fleming 61, Albemarle 21

GIRLS:

George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Narrows 17

Parry McCluer 42, Grayson County 16

Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43

Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25

Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43

Northside 28, William Byrd 25

Patrick Henry, William Fleming 27