Radford falls to Winthrop on Friday night

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford men’s basketball team fell to Winthrop, 55-47, on Friday night inside the Dedmon Center.

The Highlanders (13-9, 12-4 Big South) competed at an outstanding pace on the defensive end in the first half. The team allowed just 18 points, which was a season-low for points allowed in the first half. Radford held Winthrop to just 24.0 percent (6-for-25) shooting in the first 20 minutes, including a 0-for-7 stat line from long range.

On the other end Radford shot 10.5 percent better (34.5 percent) and carried a four-point lead into halftime, 22-18. Dravon Mangum led the Highlanders with six points at the break and three other players had four points. One of those players with four points was Fah’Mir Ali, who ended the game with 14.

After Ali hit the game’s first 3-pointer and pushed the lead to seven, 25-18, Winthrop (18-1, 15-1 Big South) regained the lead at 16:47 in the second half after its last lead came from the opening basket of the game. They went on a 21-4 run that included knocking down 5-of-6 3-pointers and pushing the lead to 10 points, 39-29, with 13:23 to go.

Then Radford held the Eagles scoreless for the next five minutes and scored eight points of its own at the same time. The 8-0 run eventually became a 12-2 run that tied the game at 41 thanks to a Lewis Djonkam layup with 5:20 remaining in the game.

With the game tied at 41, the Eagles went on a 14-6 run and ended the game on an 11-2 run after Radford took its final lead at 45-44. The Highlanders cut the deficit to two-points with just over a minute to play, but Charles Falden knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key that pushed the Eagle lead to five with 42 seconds.

On the very next possession, a missed 3-pointer by Radford and a defensive rebound by Winthrop forced the Highlanders to foul with 25 seconds. Falden hit three free throws down the stretch and gave Radford its second consecutive loss for the first time since late November-early December. The Eagles went 8-for-16 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range in the second half, but only scored 55 points – tying a season-low.

Stat of the Game

After 25 second chance points a night ago for Winthrop, the Highlanders didn’t allow them to get any second chance points even though the team corralled 13 offensive rebounds.

Inside the Box Score

Chyree Walker tallied 10 rebounds for the seventh time this season. Ali tied Falden for the most points in the game as each had 14. The Highlanders outshot the Eagles, 40.4 percent to 33.3 percent. Winthrop outrebounded the Highlanders, 42-31. The Highlanders dominated inside with 36 points in the paint to Winthrop’s 20. Shaq Jules chipped in seven points and six rebounds in 17 minutes of play.

“It was a big boy basketball game tonight,” Mike Jones said. “That’s the kind of game you expect in February and March. I thought our guys responded the right way after last night and gave ourselves a chance to win. We came in here with the idea of coming away with the win tonight, just couldn’t get it done.”

Up Next

Radford will wrap up the home season on Thursday and Friday night when it welcomes in Gardner-Webb. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m., on Thursday night and 7 p.m., on Friday.