WATCH: Glenvar girls claim Region 2C Championship with win over Radford

RADFORD, Va. – After a plethora of Region title games cancelled on Friday, the Glenvar girls were able to travel to Radford for a Region 2C showdown. The Bobcats lead until the third quarter, where the Highlanders were able to pull away thanks in part to guard Olivia Harris, who had 13 points that quarter, 35 overall.

“It started out, we had this mentality we would lose at first. We put it together, we had a talk in the locker room, got it straight, and got the dub,” Harris said. “I’ve been working on this the whole year, but we just felt like we needed to get a state dub this year, and it’s my final year, so I’m really excited to get it this year.”

Glenvar will now travel to Gate City on Wednesday for the Class 2 State Semifinal.