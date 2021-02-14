WATCH: Girls and Boys Region 3D Finals

ROANOKE, Va. – While many games will tipoff on Sunday during this Region Championship weekend in the Commonwealth, Region 3D was able to keep to its Saturday slate.

On the girls side, top-seeded Cave Spring welcomed in a stout Carroll County squad. The Cavalier built an early 26 point advantage behind 7 first half three pointers. Jaelyn Hagee led all scorers with 18 points. Zada Porter led the Knights with 11 points in the final game of her high school career.

Carroll County defeats Cave Spring in the Region 3D Championship (WSLS)

On the boys side, Northside traveled to a much-improved Abingdon team that knocked off defending Co-Champion, Cave Spring. It was a close back-and-forth game in the first half that led to a slim 2-point halftime lead for the Falcons. But behind a 27 point performance form Jake Thacker and 22 points from Chase Hungate, the Falcons ended the Vikings season, winning 72-59. Northside finished the season at 10-1.