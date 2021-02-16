WATCH: Patrick Henry girls claim back-to-back Region 5D Titles

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry raced to a 20-5 advantage in the first quarter that was dominated by Savannah Derey.

Though the shots didn’t fall at the rate that they would’ve liked, the Patriots remained tenacious at the defensive end.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight but, we played really hard and refused to lose,” said Patrick Henry head coach Mike Hedrick.

“[We] survived and advanced and now we have the opportunity to play for the final four, maybe the opportunity to maybe play for state title and that’s why we do this. So, I’m really proud of them and I thought we did a heck of a job. We got out of this game healthy and we got better and that’s all we can ask.”

The Lady Patriots will host Potomac Falls in the Class 5 Girls State Semifinals round on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Patrick Henry boys will also host a Class 5 State Semifinal on Wednesday at 7pm when Stone Bridge comes to the Star City.