Salem Red Sox excited to return for the 2021 season

SALEM, Va. – Baseball fans now have a reason to celebrate.

The Salem Red Sox just announced their 2021 schedule after an entire year of no play due to COVID-19.

The season will start on Tuesday, May 4 with the Red Sox traveling to play the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The six-game road trip will start a 120-game slate, featuring 20 series, and will end Sept. 19.

The schedule has been slightly reduced to make up for the late start to spring training and to also help the team enforce social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures for players, staff and fans.

Opening Day in Salem begins with a Battle for 460 against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday, May 11.

The 2021 home schedule features a 10-weekend series that include Memorial Day weekend, a league-wide off-day every Monday and six games that will run Tuesday through Sunday.

The complete schedule can be found below:

Salem Red Sox 2021 schedule (Salem Red Sox)

“After the cancellation of last season, it is great to be able to announce a 2021 season schedule,” said General Manager Allen Lawrence. “While there is still plenty to be done, our staff looks forward to continuing to do what we do best – create a best-in-class fan experience, develop big-league players, grow our business and support our community.”

The Red Sox 120-game schedule is evenly split with 60 home games set for Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Red Sox will only have six of the 11 teams during the 2021 season due to the reduced schedule and travel restrictions.

The 2021 promotional schedule and game times will be announced soon.

Single-game tickets are currently unavailable for purchase, but if you are interested in more information concerning current ticket packages visit SalemSox.com or call 540-389-3333.