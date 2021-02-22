Virginia Tech extends win streak to 5 on the hardwoods

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since Feb. 11 the Virginia Tech women’s team took to the court to battle Syracuse and the Hokies showed no signs of rust.

They raced to a 20-8 advantage after connecting on 4 of their first 5 three pointers.

“Really big win for us in so many different ways,” said head coach Kenny Brooks.

“The first half I thought they were phenomenal. We executed, we got the ball where we wanted to and we controlled the narrative of how the game is going to be. All-in-all a great game, I think our kids did a tremendous job and we had a lot of people step up.”

Aisha Sheppard led the Hokies with 23 points while Elizabeth Kitley added 18 points. Georgia Amoore and Cayla King each tallied 14 points in the Hokies 7th ACC win of the season.

Sunday’s win also proved to be another milestone for the Hokies program-- 5 game ACC win streak for the first time ever. Head Coach Kenny Brooks now sits 2 wins shy of reaching 100 wins while coaching Virginia Tech. The Hokies will now travel to Clemson on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip.