Hauser helps No. 21 Virginia end skid, beat Miami 62-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row, 62-51. Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the 16-6 Cavaliers, who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half.

Coach Tony Bennett praised the Cavaliers for facilitating 20 points off the bench.

“We needed it. It was very important and as we talked about Justin (McKoy), even “Papi” Francisco (Caffaro) gave us a good lift. (Cordero) go into the line and he gave us four points. It’s good to see Tom (Woldetensae) hit his three and Casey (Morsell) he had a big drive for us. Chase Coleman came in and gave us a lift with that layup at the end, but I thought it was important that those guys did that. We’ve been playing five guys such heavy minutes and tonight, to be able to go to our bench when that group wasn’t as sharp as they needed to be was very important.”

“Those three guys played well tonight and [Francisco] Caffaro has been giving good minutes the last few games, banging around and doing what he can,” said Cavaliers senior forward Sam Hauser.

“I think all those guys have stepped up when we needed them and they all have a lot confidence right now and that’s good. Hopefully we can keep that.”

Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer. Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes.