COVID-19 causes cancellation of upcoming Jefferson Forest football game

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – We’re seeing another high school football game get canceled because of the coronavirus.

Individuals associated with the Jefferson Forest High School football team have a known exposure to a COVID-positive person, according to a school division spokesman.

Due to this, Friday’s scheduled game between Jefferson Forest and Liberty Christian Academy is canceled.

Also, the junior varsity game against LCA on Monday, March 8, is canceled as well.

As part of VDH guidelines, all football practices have also been temporarily suspended.