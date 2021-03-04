49ºF

Sports

Two Seminole District football teams forced to cancel Friday games

JF, EC Glass forced to cancel because of contact tracing

John Appicello
, Sports Director

Forest, Va. – Tuesday it was the Northside Vikings having their spring football season paused because of Covid. Wednesday, both Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass are forced to cancel Friday games because of contact tracing.

The Jefferson Forest high athletic twitter account confirms the cancelation “in accordance with quarantine guidance from the VDH” (Virginia Department of Health).

The Seminole District website has both the Rustburg at EC Glass game scheduled for Friday at City Stadium, and the Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian Academy game scheduled for Friday at Liberty University--updated to canceled.

JF’s twitter also says football practices have been suspended as well. The two teams played last Friday night in the annual Black and Blue Bowl at City Stadium.

