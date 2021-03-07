Virginia Tech tabbed as No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young celebrates with his team after a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday February 27 2021. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)

GREENBORO, N.C. – Following the league’s final slate of games Saturday, the 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament has been set, with the No. 22/19 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team being the No. 3 seed.

It marks just the second time the Hokies (15-5, 9-4 ACC) have been the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament (2007) and the first time they have been awarded a double bye, since the tourney expanded to 15 teams in 2014. The No. 3 seed ties the highest Tech has ever been ranked in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies will face the winner of the No. 6 seed (North Carolina) versus the No. 11/14 game (Notre Dame/Wake Forest) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2 in the quarterfinals.

Tech is 10-16 all-time in the ACC Tournament, including being 3-7 in Greensboro Coliseum, and is 1-1 as the No. 3 seed.

The five-day tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina begins on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum and will wrap up on Saturday night, with the championship game being made available to view on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The 68th annual ACC Tournament will have all of its games nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. In addition, all 14 games will be available to view on your phone or tablet on ACC Network Extra.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings are mandatory for every person 5 years or older and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

The full 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 9

First Round 2 p.m. - No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami (ACC Network) 4:30 p.m. - No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College (ACC Network) 7 p.m. - No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 10

Second Round Noon - No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State (ACC Network) 2:30 p.m. - No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner (ACC Network) 6:30 p.m. - No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner (ACC Network) 9 p.m. - No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner (ACC Network)

Thursday, March 11

Quarterfinals Noon - No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN or ESPN2) 2:30 p.m. - No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2) 6:30 p.m. - No. 2 Florida State vs. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2) 9 p.m. - No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, March 12

Semifinals 6:30 p.m. - Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2) 9 p.m. - Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, March 13

Championship 8:30 p.m. - Semifinal winners (ESPN)