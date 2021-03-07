VMI moves to 2-0 with road win at Western Carolina

Korey Bridy ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns to lead VMI to a 30-7 victory over Western Carolina. It was the second straight win for VMI (2-0, 2-0 Southern Conference), which opened its season with a 14-13 victory over then-No. 10 Furman, its first win over a ranked opponent since 2002.

Bridy scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and from the 1 late in the third. Both touchdowns capped long drives. Western Carolina’s Mikai Stanley ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:30 remaining to cap the scoring.

Former Lord Botetourt kicker, Trey Rice, was efficient and effective for the second consecutive week-- making all 3 of his field goal attempts and all 3 point after tries.

VMI rushed for 199 yards as a team while Reece Udinski and Seth Morgan combined for 293 yards passing. Jakob Herres led the receiving core with 8 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown reception. Former Patrick Henry receiver Leroy Thomas snagged 6 passes for 31 yards.

The Keydets defense held the Catamounts scoreless until the 4th quarter, creating pressure all day on quarterback Ryan Glover. Connor Riddle, Jordan Ward and Carter Johnson all tallied one sack each. While as a team, VMI racked up 6 tackles for loss.

Saturday’s win was the first time VMI had defeated Western Carolina since 1991 and it was the first ever Keydets win in Cullowhee, North Carolina.