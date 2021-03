The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The ACC semifinal game between Virginia and Georgia Tech has been canceled.

Officials said the game was canceled after someone tested positive for coronavirus within on Virginia’s team. The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech will now advance to the ACC championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

To see the full release, click here.