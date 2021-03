Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt’s strong season carried on Friday night, in a 55-13 victory over William Byrd.

Lord Botetourt continues series of dominant wins, beating William Byrd Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 174-25

If you need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1558.