INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Chris Parker #1 of the Liberty Flames drives past Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe #12 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 13 seed Liberty lost to 4 seed Oklahoma State in the NCAA opener Friday night, 69-60.

The Flames had four players score in double figures, including Elijah Cuffee who finished with 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ guard Avery Anderson III led Oklahoma State in scoring with 19 points.

This loss means the end of the Flames’ season.