photo
51º

Sports

Carroll County quarterback grabs Player of the Week honors

Brady Dalton leads Cavs to 4-0 mark

John Appicello
, Sports Director

Tags: 
Carroll County Cavaliers
,
1st and 10

Hillsville, Va. – Carroll County is off to a 4-0 start and their best season since 2010 and quarterback Brady Dalton is spearheading the Cavaliers offense. The senior signal caller was an accurate 8-10 for 167 yards with touchdown passes of 87 and 8 yards,and he added 99 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

The Cavaliers handled visiting James River in a Three Rivers district matchup 40-0.
The Cavs are off to a sizzling start, and for his efforts--Brady Dalton is our WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the week.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: