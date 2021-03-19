Carroll County quarterback grabs Player of the Week honors

Hillsville, Va. – Carroll County is off to a 4-0 start and their best season since 2010 and quarterback Brady Dalton is spearheading the Cavaliers offense. The senior signal caller was an accurate 8-10 for 167 yards with touchdown passes of 87 and 8 yards,and he added 99 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.



The Cavaliers handled visiting James River in a Three Rivers district matchup 40-0.

The Cavs are off to a sizzling start, and for his efforts--Brady Dalton is our WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the week.