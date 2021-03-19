Hillsville, Va. – Carroll County is off to a 4-0 start and their best season since 2010 and quarterback Brady Dalton is spearheading the Cavaliers offense. The senior signal caller was an accurate 8-10 for 167 yards with touchdown passes of 87 and 8 yards,and he added 99 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.
The Cavaliers handled visiting James River in a Three Rivers district matchup 40-0.
The Cavs are off to a sizzling start, and for his efforts--Brady Dalton is our WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the week.
Carroll County quarterback grabs Player of the Week honors
Brady Dalton leads Cavs to 4-0 mark
Hillsville, Va. – Carroll County is off to a 4-0 start and their best season since 2010 and quarterback Brady Dalton is spearheading the Cavaliers offense. The senior signal caller was an accurate 8-10 for 167 yards with touchdown passes of 87 and 8 yards,and he added 99 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.