Dancing in Texas: Virginia Tech defeats Marquette, 70-63

No. 7 Virginia Tech defeated No. 10 Marquette, 70-63 in the First Round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The win proved to be the Hokies’ first Tournament win since a First Round victory over Missouri in 2006.

While Virginia Tech led the ACC in three-point shooting, they shot a dismal 25 percent from beyond the arc. But, the inside game from Elizabeth Kitley was stellar. She scored 7 of the team’s first 9 points, finishing the game with a total of 23 points, 3 blocks and 8 rebounds.

Aisha Sheppard struggled to find her shooting stroke, but the Hokies had contributions from Azana Baines and Georgia Amoore, who combined for 28 points.

For the Golden Eagles, Lauren Van Kleunen had the hot hand early, tallying 8 points. They had 3 players to score in double figures.

The Hokies were locked in defensively, forcing 14 turnovers and turning them into 12 points. But the Golden Eagles put together a late 14-2 run to come within three points of the lead.

Virginia Tech advances to the Second Round where they will face the winner of the (2) Baylor vs. (15) Jackson State matchup.

