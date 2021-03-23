No. 7 Virginia Tech women fall to No. 2 Baylor, 90-48

San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {BAYLOR VS VIRGINIA TECH} during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Bill Greehey Arena on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Rudy Gonzalez/NCAA Photos)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. – Virginia Tech’s NCAA Tournament run came to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to Baylor, 90-48 in the Second Round of the River Walk Region.

The Hokies were led by Georgia Amoore and Aisha Sheppard, who notched 18 and 15 points respectively. The Bears had 4 players score in double figures including Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington who each tallied 21 points.

Baylor’s size and athleticism were too much for the Hokies to handle from start to finish-- forcing 16 turnovers-- and outrebounding Virginia Tech 53-23.

Elizabeth Kitley was held to just 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Bears advance to their 12th straight Sweet 16 appearance where they will play No. 6 Michigan.

HALFTIME:

In their Second Round matchup against No. 2 Baylor in the NCAA Women’s Tournament, Virginia Tech trails Baylor 44-20 at halftime.

The Hokies were held to just 26% shooting from the field and committed 8 turnovers in the first half.

Cayla King leads Tech with 6 points while Elizabeth Kitley has struggled with the Bears’ defensive presence, shooting just 1-of-5 from the field.

At the other end the Bears are shooting 50%, led by Moon Ursin, who has tallied 11 points and 5 rebounds. Queen Egbo has been a force with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks in the first half.

The winner of this River Walk Region game will reach the Sweet 16 and play No. 6 Michigan.