Rockbridge County remains perfect, beating Harrisonburg

35-19 win for Rockbridge County

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
1st and 10
,
High School
,
Football
,
Rockbridge County Wildcats
,
Valley District

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County keeps winning, moving to 5-0 on the season after Friday night’s 35-19 win against Harrisonburg.

The Wildcats will next play Thursday night against Turner Ashby with the Valley District title on the line.

