Rockbridge County remains perfect, beating Harrisonburg

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County keeps winning, moving to 5-0 on the season after Friday night’s 35-19 win against Harrisonburg.
The Wildcats will next play Thursday night against Turner Ashby with the Valley District title on the line.
