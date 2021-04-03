No. 10 VMI falls to ETSU 24-20

LEXINGTON, Va. – 10th ranked VMI came up short to East Tennessee State, 24-20, suffering its first loss this season.

The Keydets, who were without Reece Udinski at starting quarterback, held a 13-10 lead at halftime behind a Seth Morgan rushing touchdown and 2 field goals from former Lord Botetourt kicker, Jerry Rice. Morgan was effective through the air as well, going 36-of-46 for 315 yards and 1 interception.

But the Buccaneers simply outplayed the Keydets behind a strong rushing attack from Quay Holmes who tallied 29 carries for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns. Their defense was also stellar, showing versatility, between zone and man coverage.

“We fought to win the game, which was our goal to win the SoCon Championship but, we played a really good football team who found a way to make one more play than we did,” said head coach Scott Wachenheim.

“I tip my cap to Randy Sanders and ETSU. I think they’re a really good football team, I knew that coming in and they didn’t prove me wrong. They played outstanding football today.”

Ad

“They had a lot of disguises in there some stuff that we didn’t know that they were going to do and just athletes and the want to stop us honestly,” said Keydets wide receiver Jakob Herres.

VMI did snag a late interception with just under four minutes to play and drove down the field but Jakob Herres had a fumble which ended the Keydets chances for a comeback victory.

The Keydets will wrap up the regular season against The Citadel on April 17.