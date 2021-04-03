UPDATED: Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time of year. We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time to talk playoffs.
Rather than wait for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model which mimics their formula to let you know who’s in, who’s out and who’s playing who in Round 1.
This season, rather than the typical eight teams per region, only four teams will qualify. Each 1-seed will play the 4-seed, while the 2-seed will play the 3-seed.
Region 6A [Updated Saturday]
Of our area team’s Franklin County is the lone one in this region and this year, the Eagles fly into the playoffs. With Grassfield beating Great Bridge on Saturday, they’ll now be the 4-seed in this region.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Oscar Smith
- Thomas Dale
- Franklin County
- Grassfield
Region 5D
Here is where both of Roanoke City’s high schools reside. With no Saturday games that effect these teams, we’re highly confident in our projected bracket for this region:
- Patrick Henry
- William Fleming
- Harrisonburg
- Mountain View
Region 4D
This is also a region in which we’re highly confident in our projection.
Here’s our projection:
- Salem
- G.W. Danville
- Pulaski County
- Amherst County
Region 3C [Updated Saturday]
On Friday night, we projected Brookville ahead of Rockbridge County; however, we’re now flipping those two teams.
In looking at the numbers, the VHSL currently hasn’t credited Spotswood for the team’s March 13 win against East Rockingham. With that win is factored in, Rockbridge County’s win against Spotswood carries a shade more weight, putting the Wildcats ahead of the Bees.
Here’s our projection:
- Rockbridge County
- Brookville
- Liberty Christian Academy
- Heritage
Region 3D
With no Saturday impacts or crazy tiebreakers, we’re confident in our projection for this region:
- Lord Botetourt
- Abingdon
- Carroll County
- Christiansburg
Region 2C [Updated Saturday]
With Fort Chiswell losing on Saturday and Radford beating Richlands, the Bobcats jump over the Pioneers to snag the 4-seed in this region.
Here’s our projection:
- Appomattox County
- Dan River
- Glenvar
- Radford
Region 1B
Back to a region where things are set. We’re confident in our projection here:
- Riverheads
- Central (Lunenburg)
- William Campbell
- Altavista
Region 1C [Updated Saturday]
With Galax beating Fort Chiswell and George Wythe beating Grayson County, here’s what we’re projecting in Region 1C:
- Galax
- Narrows
- Parry McCluer
- George Wythe
Region 1D
Last, but certainly not least. With Galax beating Fort Chiswell, Rural Retreat will finish at the 5-seed and not be in the playoffs this season.
Here’s our projection:
- Holston
- Patrick Henry (Glade Spring)
- J. I. Burton
- Castlewood