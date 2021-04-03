UPDATED: Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time of year. We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time to talk playoffs.

Rather than wait for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model which mimics their formula to let you know who’s in, who’s out and who’s playing who in Round 1.

This season, rather than the typical eight teams per region, only four teams will qualify. Each 1-seed will play the 4-seed, while the 2-seed will play the 3-seed.

Region 6A [Updated Saturday]

VHSL Region 6A projections (WSLS)

Of our area team’s Franklin County is the lone one in this region and this year, the Eagles fly into the playoffs. With Grassfield beating Great Bridge on Saturday, they’ll now be the 4-seed in this region.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Oscar Smith Thomas Dale Franklin County Grassfield

Region 5D

Playoff Projection for Region 5D (WSLS 10)

Here is where both of Roanoke City’s high schools reside. With no Saturday games that effect these teams, we’re highly confident in our projected bracket for this region:

Patrick Henry William Fleming Harrisonburg Mountain View

Region 4D

Projection for Region 4D (WSLS 10)

This is also a region in which we’re highly confident in our projection.

Here’s our projection:

Salem G.W. Danville Pulaski County Amherst County

Region 3C [Updated Saturday]

VHSL Region 3C projections (WSLS)

On Friday night, we projected Brookville ahead of Rockbridge County; however, we’re now flipping those two teams.

In looking at the numbers, the VHSL currently hasn’t credited Spotswood for the team’s March 13 win against East Rockingham. With that win is factored in, Rockbridge County’s win against Spotswood carries a shade more weight, putting the Wildcats ahead of the Bees.

Here’s our projection:

Rockbridge County Brookville Liberty Christian Academy Heritage

Region 3D

Playoff Projection for Region 3D (WSLS 10)

With no Saturday impacts or crazy tiebreakers, we’re confident in our projection for this region:

Lord Botetourt Abingdon Carroll County Christiansburg

Region 2C [Updated Saturday]

VHSL Region 2C projections (WSLS)

With Fort Chiswell losing on Saturday and Radford beating Richlands, the Bobcats jump over the Pioneers to snag the 4-seed in this region.

Here’s our projection:

Appomattox County Dan River Glenvar Radford

Region 1B

Projection for Region 1B (WSLS 10)

Back to a region where things are set. We’re confident in our projection here:

Riverheads Central (Lunenburg) William Campbell Altavista

Region 1C [Updated Saturday]

VHSL Region 1C projections (WSLS)

With Galax beating Fort Chiswell and George Wythe beating Grayson County, here’s what we’re projecting in Region 1C:

Galax Narrows Parry McCluer George Wythe

Region 1D

Projection for Region 1D (WSLS 10)

Last, but certainly not least. With Galax beating Fort Chiswell, Rural Retreat will finish at the 5-seed and not be in the playoffs this season.

