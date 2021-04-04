VMI’s Dan Earl receives contract extension

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Military Institute Athletics Director Dr. Dave Diles announced that head men’s basketball coach Dan Earl has received a contract extension that will run through the 2024-25 season.

The 2021 Southern Conference Coach of the Year, just completed his sixth season as head coach in Lexington-- where they had lots of success. VMI held a 13-12 overall record and a 7-7 mark in conference games this season. That led to a number six seed in the conference tournament, where they Keydets reached the semifinals for the first time since 2003. The program’s 13 wins were the most since 2013-14 and the seven SoCon wins were the most since 2014-15. VMI also had success at home going 11-1 for the most successful season at Cameron Hall in seven years.

VMI went 11-1 at home this past season (WSLS)

“Everyone recognizes that Coach Earl is an exceptional basketball coach and a great ‘fit’ at VMI,” said Diles. “He cares deeply about the Institute and doing things that connect with our unique mission. What some who don’t know him personally may not realize, it that he’s an even better person. I’m so pleased to continue Dan’s leadership of our basketball program.”

VMI ranked second in the nation in three-pointers made per game for the second straight year after averaging 10.8 per contest this past campaign. The Keydets also averaged 80.5 points in 2020-21 conference games – tops in the SoCon.