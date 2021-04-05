Former Hokie Justin Robinson signs with OKC Thunder

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Justin Robinson #5 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday the Oklahoma City Thunder signed former Virginia Tech Hokies guard, Justin Robinson, to a 10-Day contract.

The Manassas native most recently helped lead the Delaware Blue Coats to the NBA G-League Finals this season-- starting in 13 games and averaging 15 points, 3 rebounds and nearly 6 assists per contest.

In a Twitter post Robinson said, “GLORY BE TO GOD.”

GLORY BE TO GOD 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4C7tbSLCvH — Justin Robinson (@5Alive_) April 5, 2021

You may recall that the Virginia Tech product appeared in nine games with the Washington Wizards during the 2019-2020 season. He then would split time between the Capital City Go-Go and Delaware Blue Coats G-League organizations this season.

Robinson joins a Thunder team that has a handful of ACC talents in Tony Bradley (UNC), Justin Jackson (UNC) and Ty Jerome (UVa).