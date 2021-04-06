James River kicker Morgan Marshall makes school history as first woman to score a point in a football game

BUCHANAN, Va. – In the second quarter of James River’s game verus Parry McCluer Friday, the Knights got on the board, and they needed the extra point to tie it up. Kicker Morgan Marshall hurried out to the field for the point after attempt.

“Coach Jennings called my name, I was so excited to get this opportunity,” Marshall said. “I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity if it wasn’t for the guys who put in the effort to score.”

“My coaches always told me, you’re going to know when it goes in, you’re going to hear the crowd.”

Once the ball cleared the uprights, she became the first female in James River school history to score a point in a football game, an honor she hasn’t taken lightly.

“That feeling is like none other, I’ve never experienced that true sideline football feeling,” she said. “But when I scored, it was just opening the boundary for younger women to be inspired to get out there and show what they got.”

And the accolades don’t stop there- Marshall, a five sport athlete and state champion in indoor track, was crowned homecoming queen just moments later.

“End of senior year, I was thinking just make the best of everything, every opportunity given to me. I know I wanted to go out with a bang and this was the perfect opportunity.”

Marshall will be attending University of Tennessee next year.