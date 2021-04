ROANOKE, Va. – The Rockbridge County volleyball team claimed their fourth straight Valley District Tournament championship on Thursday, beating Spotswood 25-17, 25-12, 25-14.

The Hidden Valley Titans also added another win Thursday, beating cross-town foe Cave Spring 25-11, 25-15, 25-12.

Titan senior Maddie Clouser also signed to play beach volleyball at Stevenson University after the game. She recorded 10 digs and 9 kills in the match tonight.