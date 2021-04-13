Cavaliers advance in 3D Volleyball region tournament

VInton, Va. – 4-seed Lord Botetourt needed all 5 games to edge 4-seed William Byrd 3-2. The Cavaliers jumped out to a 2 games to none lead before Byrd stormed back to even the match at two games each. LB will move on to face top-seed Abingdon, who blanked Bassett 3-0 in its quarterfinal matchup. The rest of the 3D bracket saw 2-seed Hidden Valley edge Magna Vista 3-1, and the 6-seed Northside upset 3rd seeded Tunstall 3-2. Northside advances to take on the Titans.