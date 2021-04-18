Turning a dream into reality: Virginia Hellcats 8U preps for inaugural season

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the offseason but a group of 8-and-under kids have been putting their best foot forward for the past three months.

The newly formed Virginia Hellcats AAU program is the most recent example of a dream turning into a reality for Dashawn “Bear” Manning.

“I’ve been coaching, volunteering for the last 6 years,” said Manning, the founder and head coach for the program.

“As soon as I graduated high school, I started off coaching rec basketball and started coaching flag football and I noticed my team was good and I wanted them to play tackle.”

The team just formed in January but has already garnered the interest from dozens of youth from in and around the Roanoke Valley.

But Manning’s goal is to not only grow the Hellcats program but help the Valley as a whole.

“We’re going to push the kids even if they don’t play AAU. I’m here to help out with the whole community to get them on the best teams and just get this football stuff back going considering COVID and the defunding of rec sports. Just get everybody back on the same page, the kids back on the field having fun,” said Manning.

They say experience is the best teacher and the Hellcats coaching staff has lots of it. Many of them having shared either the football field or basketball court as teammates at William Fleming High School.

“He started it and invited friends to come along. We’ve been friends since elementary,” said Hellcats assistant coach Miles Henderson.

Along with Manning and Henderson are former Colonels in Darius Burks, JB Waker and even Patrick Henry grad Anthony “A-Rob” Robinson--using their knowledge of the playbook to help teach and inspire the next wave of talent in the Star City.

“Sometimes, it feels better than playing because I’m giving back. I’m giving what somebody taught me. I’m teaching the next generation,” Henderson said.

“Most of my staff is young, just graduated High School 6 or 7 years ago-- all played sports and now just giving back to the kids and helping,” said Manning.

The Virginia Hellcats have also partnered with local organizations to help the team in other aspects as well. The team works with Ferguson Fitness in Roanoke for strength and grip training to implement proper stretching techniques. Daniel Brooks of Motivate the Game has also been instrumental for the players as well, offering mental health coaching.

Though the program currently only offers an 8-and-Under program, Manning does plan to expand the program to 6-and-Under and 14-and-Under teams in the future.

The Hellcats will be part of AYF, American Youth Football, out of Central Virginia with games in Lynchburg, Roanoke and other areas where tournaments will be hosted. Official tryouts will begin in May.

Click here to visit the team’s GoFundMe page for any interest in donating to the VA Hellcats.