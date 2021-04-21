Radford University hires Radford-native Darris Nichols as men’s basketball head coach

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Highlanders now have a man who knows the city quite well leading the men’s basketball program.

On Wednesday, Radford University announced that Darris Nichols will be the program’s next head basketball coach, the program’s eigth coach.

Nichols, a Radford native, has been an assistant coach at the University of Florida since 2015.

After Radford, Nicols played college basketball at West Virginia University and professionally overseas with Atomeromu SE Paks of the Hungarian League’s A Division.

West Virginia's Darris Nichols drives by Maryland Eastern Shore's Ed Tyson during the second half of a basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2007 in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia won 110-44. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner) (Associated Press)