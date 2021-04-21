Radford University hires Radford-native Darris Nichols as men’s basketball head coach

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Highlanders now have a man who knows the city quite well leading the men’s basketball program.
On Wednesday, Radford University announced that Darris Nichols will be the program’s next head basketball coach, the program’s eigth coach.
Nichols, a Radford native, has been an assistant coach at the University of Florida since 2015.
After Radford, Nicols played college basketball at West Virginia University and professionally overseas with Atomeromu SE Paks of the Hungarian League’s A Division.
Darris Nichols is a lot of things. He is a wonderful man. He is an excellent basketball coach and will be a terrific ambassador, not only for Radford University basketball but for Radford University as a whole. I’ve known Darris for many years. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him back in 2014. His mother and father are exceptional people. I know he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to be a Division I men’s basketball head coach and do it in a city that he’s very familiar with. I’m happy for him and for Radford University. He’s going to do an excellent job, and I look forward to following his progress.”Mike Young, Virginia Tech Men's Basketball head coach