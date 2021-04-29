Packers stay committed to Rodgers amid report QB wants out

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers for the foreseeable future one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVPs potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report said the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers’ contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each flew out separately to meet Rodgers during the offseason.

Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft.

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018.

Gutekunst said Monday during a pre-draft Zoom session with reporters that “Aaron’s our guy.”

“We’re really excited about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers,” Gutekunst said at the time. “We think he’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. I think that obviously every year there’s different things you go through to kind of get to the season, and I think we’re going through those right now whether it be contractually or whether it be working with our players on other things, and that’s where we are.

“Again, he’s such a unique, different player than anyone that I’ve ever been around. He affects our organization in so many different ways that you just can’t value him because he’s so important to what we do. We’re excited moving forward and we’ll kind of see where things go.”

