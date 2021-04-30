Salem prepares for the return of baseball

Salem, Va. – The Red Sox are literally days away from their baseball season opener. Salem is set to get started next Tuesday at DelMarVa. Baseball complete with fans will be back in Salem shortly.

“Do you know when we start on May 11 our opening day as I said at the press conference that 614 days since we last played a Salem Red Sox game. That’s a long time, and our staff is really excited to get people back here at the ball park and have Salem Red Sox players back out here on the field,” Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence says.

The Salem home opener is scheduled for May 11th with Lynchburg in. And the diamond will continue to be known as to Haley Toyota Field. The Red Sox are looking at having 30 percent capacity or around 1900 to 2000 fans per game. New this season: an app so you can order food and have it brought to your seat, keeping you out of lines and socially distant.