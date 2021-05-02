Sabonis has triple-double by half; Pacers top Thunder 152-95

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night.

Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

They led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA's largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991.

Sabonis said he's never experienced anything like it.

“No, especially on the professional level," he said. “But we were just out there having fun. We didn’t even realize the score most of the time. We were just running our plays, trying to be aggressive and good things were happening.”

The Pacers' previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history.

“It’s embarrassing," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “I’m not going to try to spin that. It’s tough. It’s demoralizing.”

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a career-high assist total.

